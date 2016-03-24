March 24Luxempart SA :

* FY net consolidated income of 63.0 million euro vs 99.2 million euro ($110.81 million) a year ago

* FY global net consolidated income of 94.0 million euro vs 128.0 million euro a year ago

* Consolidated cash position at year end of 165.5 million vs 256.6 million year ago

* Will propose a gross dividend of EUR 1.10/share

* Nav/share at Dec 31, 2015 is 54.34 euro vs 48.60 euro at Dec 31, 2014; at March 15, 2015: 54.26 euro

