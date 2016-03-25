March 25 Societe de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaborations SA :

* Reports FY net revenue 242.0 million euros ($270.1 million)vs 231.1 million euros a year ago

* FY EBIT is 30.6 million euros vs 23.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit is 21.0 million euros vs 16.6 million euros a year ago

* Proposes gross dividend of 1.60 euros per share (net: 1.168 euros per share), up 29.0 pct yoy

* Save for exceptional circumstances, 2016 sales should be below 2015 sales

* Plans a significant drop in operational profit for 2016

* Launch of new products (part of strategic plan 2016-2020) will weigh heavily on 2016 results

