BRIEF-Famous Brands sees full-year HEPS between 15 pct-25 pct lower
* Sees FY HEPS between 15 pct and 25 pct lower than year ago, at between 460 cents per share and 408 cents per share
March 25 Societe de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaborations SA :
* Reports FY net revenue 242.0 million euros ($270.1 million)vs 231.1 million euros a year ago
* FY EBIT is 30.6 million euros vs 23.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit is 21.0 million euros vs 16.6 million euros a year ago
* Proposes gross dividend of 1.60 euros per share (net: 1.168 euros per share), up 29.0 pct yoy
* Save for exceptional circumstances, 2016 sales should be below 2015 sales
* Plans a significant drop in operational profit for 2016
* Launch of new products (part of strategic plan 2016-2020) will weigh heavily on 2016 results
NAIROBI, May 16 Kenya will offer subsidies to maize importers to help lower the cost of maize flour which shot up due to a regional drought, Agriculture Minister Willy Bett said on Tuesday.