BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Softimat SA :
* Reports FY rental income of 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million) vs 1.7 million euros a year ago
* FY operating loss is 0.4 million euros vs profit of 1.2 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss of 0.3 million euros vs profit of 1.1 million euros a year ago
* Sees minimum FY 2016 rental income around 950,000 euros, estimated down 32 pct yoy Source text: bit.ly/1T7oKhP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.89 percent stake of shares for up to 100 million yen during the period from May 18 to Dec. 22