BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
April 28 Kleppiere SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 322.8 million euros ($365.5 million) vs 320.1 million euros a year ago
* Q1 retailer sales were up 2.9 pct
* Full year guidance confirmed: net current cash flow per share of 2.23-2.25 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.