May 3 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Fair value of investment properties at March 31 is 594.9 million euros ($686.7 million) versus 634.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2015

* Q1 rental revenue is 11.7 million euros versus 11.5 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating loss is 4.1 million euros versus profit of 11.6 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net loss is 7.0 million euros versus profit of 8.8 million euros a year ago

* EPRA NAV/share at March 31 is 19.69 euros versus 20.09 euros at Dec. 31, 2015

* Occupancy rate at March 31 stands at 91 percent versus 89 percent at Dec. 31, 2015

* Plans gross dividend of minimum 1.40 euros/share for FY 2016, 2017, 2018

* Aims to grow real estate portfolio to circa 800 million euros by end 2018