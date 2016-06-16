June 16 Atenor SA :

* Prosecution has not seen fit to file an appeal against the ruling of the criminal court of brussels on May 4, 2016

* Judgment of May 4, 2016 can therefore be considered definitive at criminal level

* Claims of the tax administration as civil party have been rejected by the court