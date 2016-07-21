July 21 Dassault Systemes SA :
* Reports Q2 total revenue (IFRS) of 754.0 million euros
($831.9 million) versus 715.7 million euros a year ago
* Q2 IFRS operating income 161.4 million euros versus 157.7
million euros a year ago
* Q2 IFRS net income (equity holders of the parent) 101.3
million euros versus 100.3 million euros a year ago
* Net operating cash flow increased 8 percent to 449.1
million euros for six months ended June 30, 2016, compared to
416.8 million euros in H1 2015
* Sees Q3 non-IFRS total revenue objective of about 715-725
million euros
* Sees Q3 non-IFRS EPS of about 0.54-0.57 euros
* Sees Q3 non-IFRS operating margin of about 30-30.5 pct
* 2016 non-IFRS financial objectives reaffirmed, with strong
H2 software revenue growth
* Sees 2016 non-IFRS EPS of about 2.40 euros, representing a
growth objective of about 7 percent, as reported
* Sees 2016 non-IFRS revenue growth objective of about 6-7
pct in constant currencies at 2.990-3.015 billion euros
* Sees 2016 non-IFRS operating margin of about 31 pct ,
compared to 2015 where the non-IFRS operating margin was 30.8
pct
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
