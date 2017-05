July 28 Quest For Growth NV :

* Q2 loss after taxes 0.1 million euros ($110,780.00) versus profit 17.7 million euros year ago

* Q2 gross operating income 0.4 million euros versus 17.2 million euros year ago

* Net asset value per share as of june 30 is 8.67 euros, as compared with 9.54 euros (after distribution of profits) on Dec. 31