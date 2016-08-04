BRIEF- Columbus Energy Q1 net result turns to profit of 997,358 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 374,435 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 4 Quest For Growth NV :
* NAV per share on July 31, 2016: 8.86 euros ($9.86)(June 30: 8.67 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
