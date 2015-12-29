MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
Dec 29 Poland's PZU :
* Polish government bonds owned by insurance companies will not be exempt from the bank tax, unlike the ones owned by banks, deputy Finance Minister Konrad Raczkowski said on Tuesday.
* Earlier on Tuesday a member of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said that it planned to amend the bank tax bill to exempt government bonds from the levy.
* If the bank and insurer asset tax is passed in its current form, it will bring 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.14 billion) into the 2016 budget, Raczkowski also said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.