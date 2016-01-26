BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 LPP SA :
* Polish largest clothing retailer LPP estimates it will pay 35-40 million zlotys ($8.46-$9.67 million) in new retailer tax annually, the company's spokesman said on Tuesday.
* Poland plans to impose a new progressive tax rate for retailers with monthly sales of over 1.5 million zlotys, which is to yield around 2 billion zlotys ($485 million) in state budget inflows this year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1357 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.