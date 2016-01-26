Jan 26 LPP SA :

* Polish largest clothing retailer LPP estimates it will pay 35-40 million zlotys ($8.46-$9.67 million) in new retailer tax annually, the company's spokesman said on Tuesday.

* Poland plans to impose a new progressive tax rate for retailers with monthly sales of over 1.5 million zlotys, which is to yield around 2 billion zlotys ($485 million) in state budget inflows this year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1357 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)