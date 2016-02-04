Feb 4 mBank :

* Polish lender mBank intends to pay dividend from its 2015 profit, its Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Thursday.

* The Commerzbank unit is yet to decide on the dividend payout from its 2014 profit as well.

* Poland's No.4 lender closed 2015 with a net profit of 1.3 billion zlotys ($329.3 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9484 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)