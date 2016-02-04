BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 mBank :
* Polish lender mBank intends to pay dividend from its 2015 profit, its Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Thursday.
* The Commerzbank unit is yet to decide on the dividend payout from its 2014 profit as well.
* Poland's No.4 lender closed 2015 with a net profit of 1.3 billion zlotys ($329.3 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9484 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage: