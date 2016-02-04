Feb 4 mBank SA :

* Standard & Poor's (S&P) agency affirmed the long- and short-term ratings for Polish lender mBank at BBB and A2 respectively, and revised the rating outlook to negative from stable, mBank said on Thursday.

* "The revision of the outlook is driven by the review of economic and industry risk trends the Polish banking industry faces," the Commerzbank unit said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)