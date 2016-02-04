BRIEF-New Media announces authorization of share repurchase program
(Corrects CEO's surname)
Feb 4 ORANGE POLSKA SA:
* The Polish unit of the French telecoms group Orange said on Thursday that Jean-François Fallacher will replace Bruno Duthoit as the chief executive of Poland's Orange as of May 1.
* The company said Fallacher, born in 1967, has been the CEO of Orange Romania since 2011. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [OPL.WA ] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Fitch says cyber attacks show importance of it security to servicers