Feb 29 Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday it estimated its CAPEX in 2016-2018 at below 10 percent of its revenues.

* The company also said it saw its investment in network expansion at up to 1 billion zlotys ($250.26 million) in 2016-2018.

* Earlier on Monday Cyfrowy said it had moved to buy its key infrastructure partner Midas from its joint owner, valuing the company at almost 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9959 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)