March 3 Poland's Bank Handlowy :

* Poland's Handlowy plans to earmark 98.6 percent of net profit for 2015 dividend, it said in a statement on Thursday.

* This amounts to 611.5 million zlotys ($154.01 million), or 4.68 zlotys per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9705 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)