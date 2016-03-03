BRIEF-Getting positive result in 2017 will be very difficult - GNB's CEO
* RECEIVING A POSITIVE RESULTS IN 2017 WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, BUT WE DO NOT GIVE UP - ARTUR KLIMCZAK, CEO, SAID AT PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY
March 3 Poland's Bank Handlowy :
* Poland's Handlowy plans to earmark 98.6 percent of net profit for 2015 dividend, it said in a statement on Thursday.
* This amounts to 611.5 million zlotys ($154.01 million), or 4.68 zlotys per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9705 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
ABIDJAN, May 16 Ivory Coast's banking association on Tuesday lifted an order issued a day earlier for banks to remain closed, a senior association official told Reuters, as a nationwide army mutiny appeared to ease.