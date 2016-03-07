March 7 Poland's PKO BP :
* Poland's biggest bank by assets, PKO BP, could consider
paying out up to half of its annual profits as dividend for
2015, the bank's CFO, Bartosz Drabikowski, said on Monday.
* "We meet the parameters, at least that's what (the
financial watchdog) has signalled to us, to consider a dividend
payment for 2015 at up to 50 percent of profit," he said.
* The bank will present its new strategy "around May," its
chief executive said.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing
Marcin Goettig)