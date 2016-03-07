March 7 Poland's PKO BP :

* Poland's biggest bank by assets, PKO BP, could consider paying out up to half of its annual profits as dividend for 2015, the bank's CFO, Bartosz Drabikowski, said on Monday.

* "We meet the parameters, at least that's what (the financial watchdog) has signalled to us, to consider a dividend payment for 2015 at up to 50 percent of profit," he said.

* The bank will present its new strategy "around May," its chief executive said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing Marcin Goettig)