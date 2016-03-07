March 7 Poland's PKO BP :
* Poland's largest bank by assets, PKO BP, will continue to
grow, both through acquisitions and organically, though the
bank's approach will be "opportunistic," Chief Executive
Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday.
* "We will not act aggressively, when it comes to
acquisitions," Jagiello told reporters.
* The bank may have to conduct "sanitary" actions to "clean
up after this period of uncontrolled development of the
financial system," Jagiello also said.
* "I do not rule out such tasks, because the sector's
financial stability is one of PKO BP's tasks," he said.
