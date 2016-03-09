March 9 (Reuters) -

* Head of Poland's financial regulator KNF, Andrzej Jakubiak, said on Wednesday that the Polish banking system was stable.

* "The money gathered in (the banking system) is safe," Jakubiak said in a speech at a banking industry meeting.

* Earlier on Wednesday, the finance ministry said a deputy minister had been dismissed over comments that a few small "toxic" banks might fail this year in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)