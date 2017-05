March 22 BZ WBK :

* Polish lender BZ WBK said on Tuesday it planned to pay out 702 million zlotys ($184.7 million) from its 2015 profit, and 588 million zlotys from its 2014 profit as a dividend.

* This translates into a dividend of 13 zlotys per share, the bank said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8000 zlotys) (Reporting By Wiktor Szary)