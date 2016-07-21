BRIEF-Kingnet Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Somfy SA :
* Q2 revenue 322.0 million euros versus 300.7 million euros ($331.1 million) a year ago
* H1 revenue 587.6 million euros versus 547.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2acqlYW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
* Says four customers of a restaurant of the company had symptom of food poisoning due to virus infection from a staff of this restaurant, on May 12