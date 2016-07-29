BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :
* H1 operating profit is 9.5 million euros ($10.52 million)versus 12.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 net rental income 9.0 million euros versus 9.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit is 7.8 million euros versus 10.9 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate at June 30, 99 percent versus 98 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
