BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Inc says William T. Belo to step down as chairman
* William T. Belo steps down as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Somfy SA :
* H1 revenue 587.5 million euros versus 547.8 million euros ($615.51 million) year ago
* H1 restated net profit 92.7 million euros versus 72.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 92.7 million euros versus 104.6 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating income 114.4 million euros versus 96.8 million euros year ago
* H2 will not benefit from the favourable comparison base of first two quarters and should continue to suffer from negative currency effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 22 A former Los Angeles art dealer who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1 million from clients including former Walt Disney Co President Michael Ovitz was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail.