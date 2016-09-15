Sept 15 Cegedim SA :

* H1 EBITDA 25.7 million euros versus 35.1 million euros ($39.5 million) year ago

* H1 net loss group share 19.8 million euros versus profit of 24.2 million euros year ago

* For FY 2016, Cegedim expects like-for-like revenue growth of at least 3 pct from continuing activities

* For FY 2016, Cegedim expects a 10 million euros decrease in EBITDA compared with 2015

* Brexit is unlikely to have a material impact on group EBIT