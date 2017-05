UPDATE 1-India adds about 6 mln cellphone users in March vs Feb

(Adds Reliance Jio subscriptions data) May 19 India added a net 5.98 million mobile phone users in March, data from the country's telecom regulator showed on Friday, taking the total number of subscribers to 1.17 billion. Following is a table of cellphone users in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3.0 273.6 Voda