German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Softimat SA :
* H1 operating loss is 0.4 million euros versus a loss of 0.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss is 0.3 million euros versus a loss of 0.1 million euros year ago
* Office leasing activity in 2016 will generate rental income for minimum amount of around 1.08 million euros, an estimated decline of 32 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.