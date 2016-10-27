German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Lectra SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 64.4 million euros versus 59.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 net income is 8.1 million euros versus 7.0 million euros a year ago
* Q3 income from operations 11.2 million euros versus 9.8 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.