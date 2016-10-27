German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Business & Decision SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 53.6 million euros ($58.4 million)versus 52.6 million euros a year ago
* 2016 should continue on the growth trend observed since the beginning of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.