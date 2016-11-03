BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Nov 3 Quest For Growth NV :
* NAV per share on Oct. 31 was 8.91 euro ($9.89) versus 9.12 euro on Sept. 30 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing