Nov 3 Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Rental income at end September amounted to 674 million euros ($747.80 million) at 100 pct and 431 million euros group share, up 3.8 pct year on year

* Occupancy rate at end September was at 96.4 percent

* Raises outlook to an increase in recurring net result per share in 2016 of around 2 pct versus steady previously Source text: bit.ly/1by5RWJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)