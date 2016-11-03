Nov 3 Coface SA :

* 9M consolidated revenue 1.07 billion euros versus 1.13 billion euros ($1.25 billion) year ago

* 9M operating income 56.3 million euros versus 152.5 million euros year ago

* 9M net income group share 14.4 million euros versus 98.3 million euros year ago

* For the full-year 2016, Coface continues to expect a net loss ratio of 63 pct to 66 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)