BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Reports 9 month revenue of 25.9 million euros versus 24.7 million euros a year ago
* Says Alpha Mos 9 month revenue is 5.5 million euros versus 6.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc - SEC filing
May 15 A county in New York state has sued Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers, accusing them of fraudulent marketing to play down the risks of prescription opioid painkillers, leading to a drug epidemic.