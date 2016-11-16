Nov 16 Aedifica SA :

* Q1 rental income 17.4 million euros versus 14.2 million euros ($15.19 million) year ago, up 22.4 percent

* Overall occupancy rate off the total portfolio reached 98 pct as of 30 September 2016

* NAV per share as of Sept 30 44.33 euro versus 43.74 euro at June 30

* During Q1, fair value of marketable investment properties increased by nearly 266 million euros, reaching 1,397 million euros by 30 September 2016

* Dividend expectations for current financial year remain unchanged at 2.25 euro gross per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)