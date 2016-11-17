Nov 17 Leasinvest Real Estate Cva :

* Expects that the dividend over 2016 can be maintained at minimum the same level

* Net result group share at September 30 25.7 million euros versus 25.4 million euros year ago

* Fair value real estate portfolio at september 30 819.5  million euros versus 756.7 million euros year ago

* Rental income at September 30 42.2 million euros versus 37.6 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate at September 30 97.50 percent versus 97.31 percent year ago

* Expects to realize a higher net result and higher net current result in 2016 than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)