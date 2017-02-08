Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 8 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV:
* FY rental income 45.3 million euros ($48.48 million) versus 46.1 euros million year ago
* FY operating profit 28.2 million euros versus 36.6 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 20.6 million euros versus 26.0 million euros year ago
* Fair value real estate portfolio at December 31 was 611 million euros versus 634 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate at December 31 was 91 percent versus 90 percent year ago
* Announces a strong growth plan for a portfolio of € 800 million over the next three years
* Forecasts for FY 2017 a decrease in EPRA result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.