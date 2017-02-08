Feb 8 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV:

* FY rental income 45.3 million euros ($48.48 million) versus 46.1 euros million year ago

* FY operating profit ‍​28.2 million euros versus 36.6 million euros year ago

* FY net profit ‍​20.6 million euros versus 26.0 million euros year ago

* Fair value real estate portfolio at December 31 was 611 million euros versus 634 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate at December 31 was 91‍​ percent versus 90 percent year ago

* Announces a strong growth plan for a portfolio of € 800 million over the next three years

* Forecasts for FY 2017 a decrease in EPRA result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)