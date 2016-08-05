BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 5 Xior Student Housing NV :
* Enters into agreement on the acquisition of 108 student rooms in Delft
* Transfer of this property is planned for January 2017
* Deal value of acquisition in Delft is about 12.4 million euros ($13.7 million) Source text: bit.ly/2b0ZcXt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.