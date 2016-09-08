BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 Devoteam SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 275.4 million euros ($310.3 million)versus 232.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income is 16.5 million euros versus 13.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share is 7.6 million euros versus 7.5 million euros a year ago
* Cash position at end H1 is 39.5 million euros versus 20.4 million euros a year ago
* Raises guidance for revenue and operating income
* Sees FY operating margin above 8 percent of revenue, up 50 BPS on prior guidance
* Sees FY revenue in 540-550 million euros range, up from 525-535 million euros seen previously
* Says FY net profit group share should grow more than 10 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
PARIS, May 15 French telecom operator Orange said on Monday that rival telecom group SFR had filed a lawsuit against it over fibre optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of financial daily Les Echos.