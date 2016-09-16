BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Emakina Group SA :
* H1 EBITDA up 6 percent at 2.6 million euros ($2.9 million)
* H1 current profit up 81 pct at 1.1 million euros
* Management is maintaining its 2016 forecasts, expecting a sales increase based on the current order book
* H1 consolidated sales up 19 pct at 38.6 million euros (+5 pct at constant scope) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility