Sept 16 Emakina Group SA :

* H1 EBITDA up 6 percent at 2.6 million euros ($2.9 million)

* H1 current profit up 81 pct at 1.1 million euros

* Management is maintaining its 2016 forecasts, expecting a sales increase based on the current order book

* H1 consolidated sales up 19 pct at 38.6 million euros (+5 pct at constant scope) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)