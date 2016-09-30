BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Sept 30 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* H1 revenue is 17.2 million euros ($19.3 million) versus 14.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss is 0.4 million euros versus a loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss group share is 0.5 million euros versus a loss of 0.8 million euros a year ago
* Confirms annual objectives Source text: bit.ly/2djdwfd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.