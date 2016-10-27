German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 384.8 million euros versus 387.7 million euros a year ago
* All financial objectives confirmed for current and next two years
* Order backlog stood at 5.4 billion euros at Sept. 30, 2016, versus 6.0 billion euros a year earlier and 5.6 billion euros at end June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.