* 9 month revenue 1.49 billion euros versus 1.49 billion euros year ago

* 9 month EBITDA 1.06 billion euros versus 1.11 billion euros year ago

* Says substantial contract backlog increased to 8.0 billion euros (YTD 2015: 7.1 billion euros)

* 9 month profit after tax 886.3 million euros versus 473.5 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 revenue is however not expected to be lower than around 1,960 million euros (same scope)

* Group's FY EBITDA margin (same scope) is expected to be around 73.5 pct

* Ses-Focusing on growth opportunities in 4 market verticals. In event that timing of these extends beyond Q4, may impact pace of growth in Q4, with revenues likely to be below previous FY guidance

* One third of O3B debt refinanced; on track to complete refinancing by year-end and accelerate synergies

