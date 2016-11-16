Nov 16 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Says Q3 2016 year to date group revenues of 225.3 million euros ($242.2 million), up 19.3 pct year-on-year

* FY 2016 revenue growth guidance of approximately 20 pct

* FY operating margin expected to be around 10 pct due to slower dosimetry business

* Expects operating margins to rise to 13-15 pct by 2018

* Total capex is expected to be around 15 million euros, of which about 2.5 million euros will be in 2016, with the remainder in 2017 and 2018

* Gross cash position of 66.4 million euros at end Q3, versus with 64.7 million euros at end Q3 2015

