BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
Dec 8 Aedifica SA :
* Acquisition of a rest home in Anderlecht (Brussels, Belgium), totalling 110 units
* Initial gross rental yield: approx. 6 percent
* Contractual value Anderlecht acquisition: approx. 11 million euros ($11.7 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.