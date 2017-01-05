BRIEF-Laurentian Bank increases dividend on its common shares
* Laurentian Bank increases the dividend on its common shares
Jan 5 Xior Student Housing NV :
* Total investment value delft acquisition is around eur 13.5 million with an expected gross yield of around 6 percent
* Announces closing acquisition student complex in Delft, the Netherlands
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S