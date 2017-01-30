BRIEF-India's Rural Elec exec: looking to raise $1 bln foreign debt in 2017/18
* Rural Electrification Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal says to raise 550 billion rupees ($8.51 billion) via bonds in 2017-18
Jan 30 Mediawan SA IPO-MDWP.PA:
* Has offered to acquire Groupe AB for a total consideration of approximately 270 million euros ($289.4 million)
* CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Mediawan, Pierre-Antoine Capton would be appointed as Chairman of groupe AB
* Mediawan will raise 130 million euros in debt to finance the transaction
* Transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017
* Several acquisition opportunities are currently being explored by Mediawan, with the objective to create synergies with groupe AB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
