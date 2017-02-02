BRIEF- Digital Identity to fully acquire Ayuta
* Says it plans to fully acquire Tokyo-based company Ayuta Co Ltd, which is engaged in software development business, education business and information media business
Feb 2 Akka Technologies SE :
* FY revenue 1.12 billion euros ($1.21 billion) versus 1.00 billion euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 299.5 million euros, up 1.4 percent organically
* Sees for 2016 operating margin in line with consensus and above the 6.1 percent registered in 2015
* Sees for 2017 revenues above 1.2 billion euros, a target initially planned for 2018
* Says in comfortable position to achieve 2018 target of operating result of 100 million euros with an operating margin between 8-10 percent
* Acquires CTP System in Italy and Edelway in Switzerland
* Says it receives patent about network switch with MAC/IP assignment protocol