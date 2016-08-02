Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Polish president's chancellery will present a draft bill aimed at solving Swiss franc-denominated mortgage issue at a news conference scheduled for 0900 GMT.

* Earlier on Tuesday, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, without naming its source, that the draft bill will not include the potentially most expensive solution - a forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans.Further coverage: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)