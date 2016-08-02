BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial plans to sell property stake
May 19 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
Aug 2 (Reuters) -
* Polish president's chancellery will present a draft bill aimed at solving Swiss franc-denominated mortgage issue at a news conference scheduled for 0900 GMT.
* Earlier on Tuesday, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, without naming its source, that the draft bill will not include the potentially most expensive solution - a forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans.Further coverage: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)
May 19 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage: