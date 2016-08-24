BRIEF-SMS Kredyt Holding Q1 net profit increases to 1.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 24 Grupa PZU :
* The chief executive of Poland's largest insurer PZU, Michal Krupinski, said on Wednesday he does not rule out taking "ownership decisions" within the next several years regarding Alior Bank.
* "We do not rule out adequate ownership decisions within the next several years if the return on this investment in Alior is adequate," he told reporters.
* The state-controlled PZU bought a nearly 30-percent in Alior last year as part of a broader agenda of the state to reduce the share of foreign ownership in the banking sector. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
BEIRUT, May 15 The Lebanese finance minister has asked cabinet to extend the term of central bank governor Riad Salameh which is due expire this summer, a Lebanese government source told Reuters on Monday.