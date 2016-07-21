BRIEF-Shenzhen Bingchuan Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 21 Sidetrade SA :
* Q2 revenue 4.7 million euros, up 14 percent
* H1 revenue 8.9 million euros, up 14 percent
* New offering called SPI solution to be launched in second half of 2016
* Management is confident of the group's ability to post overall growth in FY 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2acopQ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says all of its 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 18