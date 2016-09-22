Sept 22 Genticel SA :
* H1 revenue 220,000 euros ($246,840.00) versus 88,000 euros
year ago
* H1 net loss of 4.8 million euros versus 5.7 million euros
year ago
* The company has engaged with the personnel representatives
of Genticel in new discussions on further downsizing its
workforce for economic reasons as ongoing tasks are completed
over time
* Considers that results at 12 and 18 months in GTL001 phase
2 trial no longer make possible a partnership to finance a
straightforward phase 3 of this candidate.
* Cash and liquid investments at June end 14.8 million euros
versus 25.2 million euros year ago
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)